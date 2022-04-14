HNB Protocol (HNB) Tokenomics
H&B Project aims to use a healthcare business as a basis to provide consistent services, utilizing blockchain technology to provide customer service.
H&B Project currently runs 13 branches in South Korea, with an aim to have 50 branches within 2022. The aim for 2023 is for overseas expansion in the Americas, China, Russi,a and Southeast Asian markets.
Utilizing blockchain technology, provides investors with assurance, security, and transparency while providing a myriad of services.
The capital invested by investors will be used to set up new branches and support the business activities, and part of the revenues generated will be shared with the investors.
HNB Protocol (HNB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HNB Protocol (HNB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HNB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HNB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
