HNB Protocol (HNB) Information

H&B Project aims to use a healthcare business as a basis to provide consistent services, utilizing blockchain technology to provide customer service.

H&B Project currently runs 13 branches in South Korea, with an aim to have 50 branches within 2022. The aim for 2023 is for overseas expansion in the Americas, China, Russi,a and Southeast Asian markets.

Utilizing blockchain technology, provides investors with assurance, security, and transparency while providing a myriad of services.

The capital invested by investors will be used to set up new branches and support the business activities, and part of the revenues generated will be shared with the investors.