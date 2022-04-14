Hobbes (HOBBES) Information

Hobbes is a Meme Coin communty-drive cryptocurrency on the Ethereum network. Hobbes is not only a meme but also a charitative-based cryptocurrency. We believe the cryptocurrency community is so strong that they could use it to help charities.

Introducing Hobbes, an exciting new cryptocurrency token inspired by Elon Musk's cherished Yorkie, who shared his life for an incredible 15 years. Named Hobbes this feisty canine won Musk's heart with his tenacious spirit.

The Hobbes token captures the essence of this remarkable pup, transforming it into a dynamic digital asset. Hobbes seeks to unite the crypto and dog-loving communities, creating a robust and spirited ecosystem that celebrates the indomitable spirit of its canine muse.