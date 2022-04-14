Hobbes (HOBBES) Tokenomics
Hobbes (HOBBES) Information
Hobbes is a Meme Coin communty-drive cryptocurrency on the Ethereum network. Hobbes is not only a meme but also a charitative-based cryptocurrency. We believe the cryptocurrency community is so strong that they could use it to help charities.
Introducing Hobbes, an exciting new cryptocurrency token inspired by Elon Musk's cherished Yorkie, who shared his life for an incredible 15 years. Named Hobbes this feisty canine won Musk's heart with his tenacious spirit.
The Hobbes token captures the essence of this remarkable pup, transforming it into a dynamic digital asset. Hobbes seeks to unite the crypto and dog-loving communities, creating a robust and spirited ecosystem that celebrates the indomitable spirit of its canine muse.
Hobbes (HOBBES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hobbes (HOBBES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Hobbes (HOBBES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hobbes (HOBBES) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HOBBES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HOBBES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.