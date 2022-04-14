Hocus Pocus Finance (HOC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Hocus Pocus Finance (HOC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Hocus Pocus Finance (HOC) Information

Hocus Pocus is a flexible staking protocol on the PulseChain network, enabling users to enhance their yield in terms of percentages and duration.

At the core of this initiative lies the Hocus Pocus Aether, a robust smart contract responsible for overseeing the entire platform. The Aether is supported by three contracts: the Hocus Pocus Token, the Hocus Pocus Cauldron NFT, and the Hocus Pocus Booster NFT. The Hocus Pocus Token functions as the platform's native currency, serving as the backbone of the entire system.

Hocus Pocus also serves as the backbone for PulseMarket, one of the top marketplaces on the PulseChain network, and acts as the backbone for various farming pools.

Official Website:
https://www.hocuspocus.finance
Whitepaper:
https://documentation.hocuspocus.finance/hocuspocuspaper.pdf

Hocus Pocus Finance (HOC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hocus Pocus Finance (HOC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 253.84B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 81.35K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Hocus Pocus Finance (HOC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Hocus Pocus Finance (HOC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HOC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HOC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.