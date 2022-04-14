Hocus Pocus Finance (HOC) Tokenomics
Hocus Pocus Finance (HOC) Information
Hocus Pocus is a flexible staking protocol on the PulseChain network, enabling users to enhance their yield in terms of percentages and duration.
At the core of this initiative lies the Hocus Pocus Aether, a robust smart contract responsible for overseeing the entire platform. The Aether is supported by three contracts: the Hocus Pocus Token, the Hocus Pocus Cauldron NFT, and the Hocus Pocus Booster NFT. The Hocus Pocus Token functions as the platform's native currency, serving as the backbone of the entire system.
Hocus Pocus also serves as the backbone for PulseMarket, one of the top marketplaces on the PulseChain network, and acts as the backbone for various farming pools.
Hocus Pocus Finance (HOC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hocus Pocus Finance (HOC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Hocus Pocus Finance (HOC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hocus Pocus Finance (HOC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HOC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HOC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HOC's tokenomics, explore HOC token's live price!
HOC Price Prediction
Want to know where HOC might be heading? Our HOC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.