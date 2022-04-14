Hocus Pocus Finance (HOC) Information

Hocus Pocus is a flexible staking protocol on the PulseChain network, enabling users to enhance their yield in terms of percentages and duration.

At the core of this initiative lies the Hocus Pocus Aether, a robust smart contract responsible for overseeing the entire platform. The Aether is supported by three contracts: the Hocus Pocus Token, the Hocus Pocus Cauldron NFT, and the Hocus Pocus Booster NFT. The Hocus Pocus Token functions as the platform's native currency, serving as the backbone of the entire system.

Hocus Pocus also serves as the backbone for PulseMarket, one of the top marketplaces on the PulseChain network, and acts as the backbone for various farming pools.