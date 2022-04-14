HodlAssets (HODL) Information

GalaxE by Hodl Assets is a forthcoming innovative NFT-social aggregator platform and marketplace. The platform enables non-fungible tokens to be created, purchased, and sold across multiple blockchains for the first time. GalaxE is also the first NFT-specific platform that will provide users with a vehicle for entering, exploring, and shaping the ever-expanding virtual consciousness known as the Metaverse. GalaxE's various partnerships will enable it to bring fashion, media, gaming, and social into the Metaverse and provide users with a wide variety of unique experiences.

The GalaxE platform supports the Hodl token on Stellar and the wHodl on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, and Fantom.