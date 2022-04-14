Holdium (HM) Information

Holdium is a Token Exclusively for Hodlers. Holdium ($HM) is a Solana token rewarding long-term meme coin holders through an 18-month vested airdrop program, with eligibility based on selection of previously held Solana meme coins as well as an airdrop to Solana Mobile Chapter 2 token holders.

Users who sell their airdrop allocation early have the remainder of their airdrops burned, in a weekly burn ceremony - incentivizing a strong holder base.