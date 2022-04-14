Holdstation Utility GOLD (UGOLD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Holdstation Utility GOLD (UGOLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Holdstation Utility GOLD (UGOLD) Information uGOLD is an utility token of Holdstation following the ERC-20 standard, and it can only be earned by converting GOLD at a 1:1 ratio. Users holding uGOLD enjoy various benefits, including paying discount fees, exchanging for stablecoins, converting to HOLD, and purchasing items within the ecosystem. Official Website: https://holdstation.com/ Whitepaper: https://static.holdstation.com/doc/Holdstation-Whitepaper.pdf Buy UGOLD Now!

Holdstation Utility GOLD (UGOLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Holdstation Utility GOLD (UGOLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.34T $ 1.34T $ 1.34T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 108.00K $ 108.00K $ 108.00K All-Time High: $ 0.0000013 $ 0.0000013 $ 0.0000013 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Holdstation Utility GOLD (UGOLD) price

Holdstation Utility GOLD (UGOLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Holdstation Utility GOLD (UGOLD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UGOLD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UGOLD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UGOLD's tokenomics, explore UGOLD token's live price!

