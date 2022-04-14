HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HoneyFun AI (AIBERA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) Information ChatGPT powiedział: HoneyFun AI is an infrastructure-first project that integrates AI agents into the Berachain blockchain ecosystem, with a strong focus on DeFi, gaming, and entertainment. It enables users to collaboratively create, launch, and co-own AI entities and memecoins through a custom NFT-based bonding curve mechanism, designed to ensure fair distribution and eliminate insider advantages. By combining advanced AI capabilities with blockchain technology, HoneyFun AI promotes transparent tokenomics, accessible creation tools, and sustainable community-driven innovation. The platform’s co-ownership model supports long-term engagement, while its bonding curve ensures price discovery and liquidity without reliance on external funding or venture capital. Official Website: https://honey.fun/ Whitepaper: https://docs.honey.fun/ Buy AIBERA Now!

HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HoneyFun AI (AIBERA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 46.37K $ 46.37K $ 46.37K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 39.39M $ 39.39M $ 39.39M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 117.74K $ 117.74K $ 117.74K All-Time High: $ 0.03630752 $ 0.03630752 $ 0.03630752 All-Time Low: $ 0.00113972 $ 0.00113972 $ 0.00113972 Current Price: $ 0.00117176 $ 0.00117176 $ 0.00117176 Learn more about HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) price

HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIBERA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIBERA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIBERA's tokenomics, explore AIBERA token's live price!

AIBERA Price Prediction Want to know where AIBERA might be heading? Our AIBERA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AIBERA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!