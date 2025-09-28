Hooded Cult (HOODED) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00001925 $ 0.00001925 $ 0.00001925 24H Low $ 0.00005219 $ 0.00005219 $ 0.00005219 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00001925$ 0.00001925 $ 0.00001925 24H High $ 0.00005219$ 0.00005219 $ 0.00005219 All Time High $ 0.00005219$ 0.00005219 $ 0.00005219 Lowest Price $ 0.00001925$ 0.00001925 $ 0.00001925 Price Change (1H) -3.26% Price Change (1D) -43.65% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Hooded Cult (HOODED) real-time price is $0.00002408. Over the past 24 hours, HOODED traded between a low of $ 0.00001925 and a high of $ 0.00005219, showing active market volatility. HOODED's all-time high price is $ 0.00005219, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001925.

In terms of short-term performance, HOODED has changed by -3.26% over the past hour, -43.65% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hooded Cult (HOODED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.98K$ 23.98K $ 23.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.98K$ 23.98K $ 23.98K Circulation Supply 995.73M 995.73M 995.73M Total Supply 995,725,068.726945 995,725,068.726945 995,725,068.726945

The current Market Cap of Hooded Cult is $ 23.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOODED is 995.73M, with a total supply of 995725068.726945. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.98K.