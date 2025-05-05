Hootchain Price (HOOT)
The live price of Hootchain (HOOT) today is 0.02343764 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 43.04K USD. HOOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hootchain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Hootchain price change within the day is -12.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.84M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HOOT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HOOT price information.
During today, the price change of Hootchain to USD was $ -0.00344372109454794.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hootchain to USD was $ +0.0048201076.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hootchain to USD was $ -0.0120236218.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hootchain to USD was $ -0.0489616599918552.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00344372109454794
|-12.81%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0048201076
|+20.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0120236218
|-51.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0489616599918552
|-67.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hootchain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-12.81%
+9.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HootChain is a blockchain project focused on revolutionizing decentralized finance (DeFi) through a hybrid Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) model. The platform aims to provide a secure, scalable, and privacy-centric ecosystem where users can engage in fast, low-cost transactions. It supports decentralized governance via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), allowing the community to participate in decision-making processes. HootChain places a strong emphasis on transparency, security, and innovation, aiming to make DeFi accessible to everyone while ensuring user privacy without mandatory KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements. The project also plans to expand its offerings with features like a staking platform and a hybrid exchange model (CEX+DEX), addressing liquidity challenges and enhancing user engagement.
