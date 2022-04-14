HOPIUM ($HOPIUM) Information

HOPIUM ($HOPIUM), the pioneering hope-themed meme coin on the XRP Ledger, stands out by blending motivational memes with the robust functionality of the XRPL. This fusion elevates $HOPIUM beyond a mere token, establishing it as a community-driven movement. The $HOPIUM community actively promotes its message of hope through social media platforms like X and TikTok, using memes, uplifting slogans, and a sense of unity to spark excitement and participation. The primary goal of the $HOPIUM community is to foster growth, with significant potential due to its first-mover advantage on the XRPL. We’re not losing. We’re early. Chart red? Mood green. Inject more hopium. Lambo by Q4 (probably). Memecoins: Your favorite one is down 93%. That’s not a crash.. that’s deep value territory. NFTs: Floor is lower than your sleep schedule, but hey… “it’s about the art” Community sentiment: “Bro trust me, the halving hasn’t kicked in yet”