Discover key insights into HOPIUM ($HOPIUM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
HOPIUM ($HOPIUM) Information

HOPIUM ($HOPIUM), the pioneering hope-themed meme coin on the XRP Ledger, stands out by blending motivational memes with the robust functionality of the XRPL. This fusion elevates $HOPIUM beyond a mere token, establishing it as a community-driven movement. The $HOPIUM community actively promotes its message of hope through social media platforms like X and TikTok, using memes, uplifting slogans, and a sense of unity to spark excitement and participation. The primary goal of the $HOPIUM community is to foster growth, with significant potential due to its first-mover advantage on the XRPL. We’re not losing. We’re early. Chart red? Mood green. Inject more hopium. Lambo by Q4 (probably). Memecoins: Your favorite one is down 93%. That’s not a crash.. that’s deep value territory. NFTs: Floor is lower than your sleep schedule, but hey… “it’s about the art” Community sentiment: “Bro trust me, the halving hasn’t kicked in yet”

HOPIUM ($HOPIUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for HOPIUM ($HOPIUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 99.99B
$ 99.99B$ 99.99B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 82.54K
$ 82.54K$ 82.54K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00000261
$ 0.00000261$ 0.00000261
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

HOPIUM ($HOPIUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of HOPIUM ($HOPIUM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $HOPIUM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $HOPIUM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $HOPIUM's tokenomics, explore $HOPIUM token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.