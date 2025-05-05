Humaniq Price (HMQ)
The live price of Humaniq (HMQ) today is 0.00124357 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 234.07K USD. HMQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Humaniq Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Humaniq price change within the day is +0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 188.22M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HMQ to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Humaniq to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Humaniq to USD was $ -0.0003136151.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Humaniq to USD was $ -0.0003193578.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Humaniq to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003136151
|-25.21%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003193578
|-25.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Humaniq: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.07%
+1.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Humaniq is a financial ecosystem built on blockchain, focused on simply and quickly connecting unbanked people to the global economy. It combines blockchain bank as a core platform for financial services and technology start-ups, biometrics that replaces passports and signatures, ICO and distributed ownership instead of shareholders, and an investment fund for third-party start-up acquisition and acceleration
|1 HMQ to VND
₫32.72454455
|1 HMQ to AUD
A$0.0019150978
|1 HMQ to GBP
￡0.0009326775
|1 HMQ to EUR
€0.0010943416
|1 HMQ to USD
$0.00124357
|1 HMQ to MYR
RM0.0053100439
|1 HMQ to TRY
₺0.0478650093
|1 HMQ to JPY
¥0.1800067575
|1 HMQ to RUB
₽0.1031292601
|1 HMQ to INR
₹0.1051065364
|1 HMQ to IDR
Rp20.3863901808
|1 HMQ to KRW
₩1.7416943992
|1 HMQ to PHP
₱0.069018135
|1 HMQ to EGP
￡E.0.0631484846
|1 HMQ to BRL
R$0.0070261705
|1 HMQ to CAD
C$0.0017161266
|1 HMQ to BDT
৳0.151591183
|1 HMQ to NGN
₦1.9992999247
|1 HMQ to UAH
₴0.051732512
|1 HMQ to VES
Bs0.10943416
|1 HMQ to PKR
Rs0.3505872544
|1 HMQ to KZT
₸0.6439951602
|1 HMQ to THB
฿0.041162167
|1 HMQ to TWD
NT$0.0381900347
|1 HMQ to AED
د.إ0.0045639019
|1 HMQ to CHF
Fr0.0010197274
|1 HMQ to HKD
HK$0.0096376675
|1 HMQ to MAD
.د.م0.0115154582
|1 HMQ to MXN
$0.0243491006