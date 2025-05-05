Hygea AI Price (HGAI)
The live price of Hygea AI (HGAI) today is 0.012232 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.23K USD. HGAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hygea AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Hygea AI price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HGAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HGAI price information.
During today, the price change of Hygea AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hygea AI to USD was $ +0.0001207371.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hygea AI to USD was $ -0.0029391856.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hygea AI to USD was $ -0.011897632465338648.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001207371
|+0.99%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0029391856
|-24.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.011897632465338648
|-49.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hygea AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+1.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hygea AI: Blending Ancient Wisdom with Modern Technology for Comprehensive Health Management Hygea AI is an innovative health and wellness platform inspired by Hygieia, the Greek goddess of health, hygiene, and cleanliness. This project merges ancient health principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to offer a holistic approach to personal well-being. At its core, Hygea AI aims to provide a compassionate, empathetic interaction through AI, making every conversation feel natural and supportive. The system ensures privacy and security, utilizing the highest standards to protect personal health information. One of Hygea AI's standout features is its proactive and predictive nature, where it sends intelligent alerts and personalized recommendations based on user interactions and health data. This feature is designed to anticipate health needs, offering real-time health alerts for emergencies, mental health crises, or routine medical reminders. The platform allows users to freely discuss medical or wellness issues in a non-judgmental space, providing expert advice tailored to individual needs. Users can explore symptoms, treatments, and emotional well-being, with Hygea AI offering insights into emotional and mental health trends over time, which aids in proactive care. Additionally, users receive curated health tips based on the latest medical research, personalized to their specific health profiles. Hygea AI also enhances telemedicine by analyzing emotional states during consultations, offering empathetic insights, and personalized advice, effectively bridging the gap between virtual and physical care settings. Its unique capability includes voice-based analysis of pain and symptoms, which increases diagnostic accuracy by interpreting vocal patterns rather than relying solely on self-reported data. By detecting emotional states like stress, anxiety, or depression through voice, Hygea AI can recommend timely interventions and support, enhancing mental health monitoring. The vision of Hygea AI is to make healthcare accessible, proactive, and personalized, empowering individuals to take charge of their health with confidence. It aims to serve as a bridge between everyday health concerns and professional medical advice, ensuring that wellness is not just a concept but a practical reality for everyone.
|1 HGAI to VND
₫321.88508
|1 HGAI to AUD
A$0.01883728
|1 HGAI to GBP
￡0.009174
