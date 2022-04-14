I Remember When (NOSTALGIC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into I Remember When (NOSTALGIC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

I Remember When (NOSTALGIC) Information
Crypto isn't just charts and tickers. It's a story. $Nostalgic is a tribute to the moments we'll never forget: the first bull run, the legendary memes, the sleepless nights in the trenches. It's a coin for the dreamers who got us here and the new degens writing the next chapter.

I Remember When (NOSTALGIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 19.02K
Total Supply: $ 999.22M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.22M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.02K
All-Time High: $ 0.00002425
All-Time Low: $ 0.00001559
Current Price: $ 0

I Remember When (NOSTALGIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of I Remember When (NOSTALGIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of NOSTALGIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NOSTALGIC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

