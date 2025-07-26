ICE Raids ($ICERAIDS) Tokenomics
ICE Raids ($ICERAIDS) Information
$ICERAIDS is an ERC-20 memecoin launched in 2025 on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), following its migration from Solana on July 26, 2025, with its Liquidity Pool set to launch on Uniswap on August 13, 2025. The token serves as a utility asset within a community-driven ecosystem, providing token-gated access to Vertex AI, a multi-chain trading platform that supports Base, Ethereum, Solana, BNB Smart Chain, Sui, Arbitrum One, and Avalanche blockchains. Through this integration, $ICERAIDS holders gain entry to Vertex AI’s trading features, including artificial intelligence-driven technical analysis and social media insights that assist in identifying trading opportunities, as well as access to advanced and tested trading bots and algorithms deployable via APIs into centralized exchanges (CEXs) and Hyperliquid. The Hyperliquid integration enables users outside the US to engage in leveraged trading, futures, and derivatives, offering tools for shorting and longing to navigate bearish and bullish market trends. Additionally, $ICERAIDS holders can participate in Vertex AI’s copy-trading system, where leaders with strong performance share anonymous trades—replicable only within the platform—with leaders earning a share of copy-trade wins to encourage participation, alongside features like stop-loss orders, dollar-cost averaging (DCA), and customizable automated strategies. This synergy enhances $ICERAIDS’ utility, fostering a collaborative trading community and supporting platform growth, with a roadmap that includes beta testing in 2026 and an MVP launch in early 2027. The project maintains an active presence on X (@ICERAIDS), Telegram, and Discord for community updates.
ICE Raids ($ICERAIDS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ICE Raids ($ICERAIDS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ICE Raids ($ICERAIDS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ICE Raids ($ICERAIDS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $ICERAIDS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $ICERAIDS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $ICERAIDS's tokenomics, explore $ICERAIDS token's live price!
$ICERAIDS Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.