Iceleia (ICE) Information

Stay cool and dominate with $ICE, play the game and earn 💎 in our tg bot! $ice is part of ElementalBlast and has a roadmap of 7 Elements with each their own native telegram P2E game.

$ice being the first out of 7. We intend to reward users for playing the games, performing tasks, engaging in the community and being part of the movement.

We want to create a name and safe space in the crypto solana memecoin trenches to bring back the good vibes.

Team is doxxed too which is not often the case: https://t.me/ElementalBlastNews/96