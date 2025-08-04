What is ICERAIDS ($ICERAIDS)

$ICERAIDS is a Solana-based memecoin launched in 2025 that serves as a community-driven token, providing token-gated access to Vertex AI Trading, Inc., a multi-chain trading platform supporting Ethereum, Solana, and Base blockchains. Vertex AI utilizes artificial intelligence to offer technical analysis and social media insights, aiding traders in optimizing strategies, and features a copy-trading system where leaders with strong performance enable anonymous trades, accessible only to followers within the platform, enhancing privacy and collaboration. This integration grants $ICERAIDS holders exclusive access to trading capabilities, fostering a synergistic ecosystem that supports trader engagement and platform growth within the $500 billion memecoin trading space. Founded by Alexandro Daniel Frias and Carlos Humberto Frias, Jr., who bring five years of crypto investing experience from their ventures in Ventura Compassionate Cannabis, Green Lotus Hemp, and Charly’s Cannabis, $ICERAIDS reflects a bold approach to navigating high-risk industries, driven by its community-centric design.

ICERAIDS ($ICERAIDS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

ICERAIDS ($ICERAIDS) Tokenomics

