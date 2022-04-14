ICERAIDS ($ICERAIDS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ICERAIDS ($ICERAIDS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ICERAIDS ($ICERAIDS) Information $ICERAIDS is a Solana-based memecoin launched in 2025 that serves as a community-driven token, providing token-gated access to Vertex AI Trading, Inc., a multi-chain trading platform supporting Ethereum, Solana, and Base blockchains. Vertex AI utilizes artificial intelligence to offer technical analysis and social media insights, aiding traders in optimizing strategies, and features a copy-trading system where leaders with strong performance enable anonymous trades, accessible only to followers within the platform, enhancing privacy and collaboration. This integration grants $ICERAIDS holders exclusive access to trading capabilities, fostering a synergistic ecosystem that supports trader engagement and platform growth within the $500 billion memecoin trading space. Founded by Alexandro Daniel Frias and Carlos Humberto Frias, Jr., who bring five years of crypto investing experience from their ventures in Ventura Compassionate Cannabis, Green Lotus Hemp, and Charly’s Cannabis, $ICERAIDS reflects a bold approach to navigating high-risk industries, driven by its community-centric design. Official Website: https://iceraids.io/ Whitepaper: https://usdiceraids-whitepaper.gitbook.io/usdiceraids-whitepaper Buy $ICERAIDS Now!

ICERAIDS ($ICERAIDS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ICERAIDS ($ICERAIDS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.13K $ 4.13K $ 4.13K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.13K $ 4.13K $ 4.13K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about ICERAIDS ($ICERAIDS) price

ICERAIDS ($ICERAIDS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ICERAIDS ($ICERAIDS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $ICERAIDS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $ICERAIDS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $ICERAIDS's tokenomics, explore $ICERAIDS token's live price!

