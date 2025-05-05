ICPI Price (ICPI)
The live price of ICPI (ICPI) today is 0.00003355 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ICPI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ICPI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ICPI price change within the day is +4.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ICPI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ICPI price information.
During today, the price change of ICPI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ICPI to USD was $ +0.0000325770.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ICPI to USD was $ +0.0000208468.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ICPI to USD was $ +0.00000204496973389078.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.56%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000325770
|+97.10%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000208468
|+62.14%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00000204496973389078
|+6.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of ICPI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.26%
+4.56%
+3.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing ICPI-20: A New Era in Token Creation and Distribution Overview: ICPI-20 represents a significant advancement in the realm of digital tokens within the Internet Computer (IC) ecosystem. Drawing inspiration from the Internet Computer's ICRC standards and Bitcoin's BRC-20, ICPI-20 is an innovative and experimental token standard designed to facilitate the creation and transfer of fungible tokens. Key Features: Innovative Token Standard: ICPI-20 combines the best aspects of ICRC and BRC-20 standards, offering a unique approach to token creation and management. Facilitating Token Creation: The standard simplifies the process of developing and transferring fungible tokens, making it more accessible for developers. Fair Distribution: Emphasizing equitable access, ICPI-20 ensures that all participants have fair opportunities in the token creation and distribution process. Decentralization and Community-Driven: The protocol aligns with the ethos of decentralization, removing central points of control and fostering a democratic and transparent token economy. Community Empowerment: ICPI-20 is deeply rooted in a community-driven philosophy, empowering users to actively participate in the development and governance of the token standard. Impact on the ICP Ecosystem: Enhanced Accessibility: By simplifying token creation, ICPI-20 opens new possibilities for developers and users within the ICP ecosystem. Promoting Innovation: The standard encourages innovative applications and use-cases for digital assets on the Internet Computer platform. Building a Thriving Economy: ICPI-20 aims to create a more inclusive, fair, and decentralized environment for digital assets, contributing to a vibrant token economy. Conclusion: ICPI-20 is more than just a token standard; it's a testament to the power of community collaboration and innovation in the blockchain space. As it continues to evolve, ICPI-20 is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital assets on t
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ICPI to VND
₫0.88286825
|1 ICPI to AUD
A$0.000051667
|1 ICPI to GBP
￡0.0000251625
|1 ICPI to EUR
€0.000029524
|1 ICPI to USD
$0.00003355
|1 ICPI to MYR
RM0.0001432585
|1 ICPI to TRY
₺0.0012913395
|1 ICPI to JPY
¥0.0048563625
|1 ICPI to RUB
₽0.0027823015
|1 ICPI to INR
₹0.002835646
|1 ICPI to IDR
Rp0.549999912
|1 ICPI to KRW
₩0.046988788
|1 ICPI to PHP
₱0.001862025
|1 ICPI to EGP
￡E.0.001703669
|1 ICPI to BRL
R$0.0001895575
|1 ICPI to CAD
C$0.0000459635
|1 ICPI to BDT
৳0.004089745
|1 ICPI to NGN
₦0.0539386705
|1 ICPI to UAH
₴0.00139568
|1 ICPI to VES
Bs0.0029524
|1 ICPI to PKR
Rs0.009458416
|1 ICPI to KZT
₸0.017374203
|1 ICPI to THB
฿0.001110505
|1 ICPI to TWD
NT$0.0010303205
|1 ICPI to AED
د.إ0.0001231285
|1 ICPI to CHF
Fr0.000027511
|1 ICPI to HKD
HK$0.0002600125
|1 ICPI to MAD
.د.م0.000310673
|1 ICPI to MXN
$0.000656909