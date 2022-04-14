IHF Smart Debase Token (IHF) Information

Infinity Hedge Fund is at the forefront of the next generation of DeFi, offering innovative solutions to the challenges faced by earlier DeFi protocols, and at the same time, fulfilling the role of a hedge fund while also looking to incubate new groundbreaking tech/projects.

Infinity Hedge Fund distinguishes itself differently by launching ($IHF), a token meticulously designed with a strategic foundation built on addressing the issues of inflation and sustainability.

This initiative heralds a significant departure from the high-yield, high-inflation model, introducing a sustainable, innovative, and deflationary approach to staking and tokenomics.