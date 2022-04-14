IHF Smart Debase Token (IHF) Tokenomics
Infinity Hedge Fund is at the forefront of the next generation of DeFi, offering innovative solutions to the challenges faced by earlier DeFi protocols, and at the same time, fulfilling the role of a hedge fund while also looking to incubate new groundbreaking tech/projects.
Infinity Hedge Fund distinguishes itself differently by launching ($IHF), a token meticulously designed with a strategic foundation built on addressing the issues of inflation and sustainability.
This initiative heralds a significant departure from the high-yield, high-inflation model, introducing a sustainable, innovative, and deflationary approach to staking and tokenomics.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for IHF Smart Debase Token (IHF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Understanding the tokenomics of IHF Smart Debase Token (IHF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IHF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IHF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
