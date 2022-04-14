ILCOIN (ILC) Tokenomics
The ILCoin blockchain is a revolutionary on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCoin cryptocurrency, but also to open up a wide range of possibilities for exceptionally safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on our blockchain systems. What started as an alternative to Bitcoin (BTC), today, has built its own unique blockchain network. Our blockchain network is a revolutionary Decentralized Cloud Blockchain System where on-chain data storage is secured and managed by a quantum resistant SHA-256 Command Chain Protocol (C2P). The ILCoin Blockchain System has not only effectively future-proofed itself against impending threats of quantum computing, but also is proven to be immune to malicious, third-party 51% attacks.
ILCOIN (ILC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ILCOIN (ILC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ILC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ILC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ILC Price Prediction
Want to know where ILC might be heading? Our ILC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
