illumineX (IX) Tokenomics
illumineX (IX) Information
illumineX is a non-custodial and cross-chain privacy product, offering Gas-less Stealth Wallets with integrated private swaps and support for both EVM and non-EVM chains, including native BTC. No matter which asset you use, you can store, send, and swap them privately.
The mission of illumineX is to bring a convenient and compliant web wallet for on-chain privacy, where only one seed phrase is needed to manage many private multi-asset accounts. One account can hold assets from different chains without having a separate address for each chain. Each account has its own private address on the Oasis Privacy Layer, allowing illumineX to abstract all the complexity from the end user.
illumineX (IX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for illumineX (IX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
illumineX (IX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of illumineX (IX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand IX's tokenomics, explore IX token's live price!
IX Price Prediction
Want to know where IX might be heading? Our IX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.