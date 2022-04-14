illumineX (IX) Information

illumineX is a non-custodial and cross-chain privacy product, offering Gas-less Stealth Wallets with integrated private swaps and support for both EVM and non-EVM chains, including native BTC. No matter which asset you use, you can store, send, and swap them privately.

The mission of illumineX is to bring a convenient and compliant web wallet for on-chain privacy, where only one seed phrase is needed to manage many private multi-asset accounts. One account can hold assets from different chains without having a separate address for each chain. Each account has its own private address on the Oasis Privacy Layer, allowing illumineX to abstract all the complexity from the end user.