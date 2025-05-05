ImmortalDAO Price (IMMO)
The live price of ImmortalDAO (IMMO) today is 1.056 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IMMO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ImmortalDAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ImmortalDAO price change within the day is -0.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ImmortalDAO to USD was $ -0.004728668036211.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ImmortalDAO to USD was $ -0.0139400448.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ImmortalDAO to USD was $ -0.0298416096.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ImmortalDAO to USD was $ -0.0378256633523091.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.004728668036211
|-0.44%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0139400448
|-1.32%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0298416096
|-2.82%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0378256633523091
|-3.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of ImmortalDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
-0.44%
-0.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Immortal is a decentralized reserve currency protocol on Celo blockchain based on the IMMO token. Each IMMO token is backed by a basket of assets (e.g. mcUSD) in the Immortal treasury, giving it an intrinsic value that it cannot fall below. Immortal also introduces unique economic and game-theoretic dynamics into the market through staking and bonding. ImmortalDAO is also considered an algorithmic currency protocol with the goal of becoming a stable crypto-native currency within the Celo ecosystem. Though sometimes called an algorithmic stablecoin, ImmortalDAO is more akin to a central bank since it uses reserve assets like mcUSD to manage its price. The goal is to achieve price stability while maintaining a floating market-driven price. The biggest difference between IMMO and stablecoins like USDC is that IMMO is backed but not pegged to a particular price. Technically, the price floor for IMMO is 1 mcUSD, but practically a premium and the treasury value is added to the price. IMMO differs from other algorithmic stablecoins like Ampleforth (AMPL) because it issues IMMO to buy mcUSD and other assets and maintain a treasury. This mechanism is similar to FEI; the key difference is that FEI keeps a dollar peg, and ImmortalDAO Finance allows its token to float. IMMO is the native utility token that is used for staking and bonding on our decentralised Application (https://www.immortaldao.finance/) as well as governance votes to determine how network resources are allocated.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IMMO to VND
₫27,788.64
|1 IMMO to AUD
A$1.62624
|1 IMMO to GBP
￡0.792
|1 IMMO to EUR
€0.92928
|1 IMMO to USD
$1.056
|1 IMMO to MYR
RM4.4352
|1 IMMO to TRY
₺40.74048
|1 IMMO to JPY
¥152.34912
|1 IMMO to RUB
₽87.37344
|1 IMMO to INR
₹88.93632
|1 IMMO to IDR
Rp17,311.47264
|1 IMMO to KRW
₩1,464.62976
|1 IMMO to PHP
₱58.7664
|1 IMMO to EGP
￡E.53.5392
|1 IMMO to BRL
R$6.00864
|1 IMMO to CAD
C$1.45728
|1 IMMO to BDT
৳128.7264
|1 IMMO to NGN
₦1,695.01728
|1 IMMO to UAH
₴43.9296
|1 IMMO to VES
Bs92.928
|1 IMMO to PKR
Rs297.70752
|1 IMMO to KZT
₸546.86016
|1 IMMO to THB
฿34.94304
|1 IMMO to TWD
NT$31.4688
|1 IMMO to AED
د.إ3.87552
|1 IMMO to CHF
Fr0.86592
|1 IMMO to HKD
HK$8.184
|1 IMMO to MAD
.د.م9.77856
|1 IMMO to MXN
$20.67648