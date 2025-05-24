What is IMPLS Finance (IMPLS)

What is the project about? IMPLS is a yield optimization protocol with additional yield farming opportunities. Users can deposit into our vaults and have their farming rewards auto compounded and also earn a bonus reward in IMPLS. Our core reward farm offers our liquidity providers a great opportunity to receive a portion of the daily IMPLS emissions, and our revenue share lets our users single side stake IMPLS and earn WPLS. What makes your project unique? Our project is unique as we not only offer auto compounding but our vaults also receive a portion of the daily emissions so our users also receive a bonus IMPLS reward for using our vaults. We're the first auto compounding boosted vaults protocol on PulseChain! History of your project. The project was built by Kairos the lead developer and founder of IMPLS.finance. We look forward to establishing a long positive history of bringing value and growth to our users. What’s next for your project? We will be adding more Vaults for other farming opportunities on PulseChain. These new vault strategies will give our users the opportunity to take take advantage of the benefits of auto compounding from multiple protocols right from our easy to use application. What can your token be used for? The token is used for farming rewards, and will be utilized to vote on proposals for the protocol such as Vaults to add and Emission pool weights for our existing vaults and yield farm.

IMPLS Finance (IMPLS) Resource Official Website