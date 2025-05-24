$BLOOD is an ERC-20 utility token at the center of the Impostors economy. Players accumulate $BLOOD and can redeem it for a variety of perks and in-game items. Metaverses are boring without games, and competitive games lack social connection. There needs to be a middle ground. Social gaming bridges the gap between today’s Twitch culture and the future of immersive metaverses. Impostors is a AAA social gaming metaverse that is truly player-owned and powered. Impostors’ first game mode will be a social deduction game. The Impostors Genesis drop will give holders access to all Genesis Season events. Each event provides access to a different part of the Impostorverse.

