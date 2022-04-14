Impostors Blood (BLOOD) Tokenomics

Impostors Blood (BLOOD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Impostors Blood (BLOOD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Impostors Blood (BLOOD) Information

$BLOOD is an ERC-20 utility token at the center of the Impostors economy. Players accumulate $BLOOD and can redeem it for a variety of perks and in-game items.

Metaverses are boring without games, and competitive games lack social connection. There needs to be a middle ground. Social gaming bridges the gap between today’s Twitch culture and the future of immersive metaverses.

Impostors is a AAA social gaming metaverse that is truly player-owned and powered. Impostors’ first game mode will be a social deduction game.

The Impostors Genesis drop will give holders access to all Genesis Season events. Each event provides access to a different part of the Impostorverse.

Official Website:
https://impostors.gg/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.impostors.gg/

Impostors Blood (BLOOD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Impostors Blood (BLOOD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 200.00M
$ 200.00M$ 200.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.02M
$ 2.02M$ 2.02M
All-Time High:
$ 0.125296
$ 0.125296$ 0.125296
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00459091
$ 0.00459091$ 0.00459091
Current Price:
$ 0.01011161
$ 0.01011161$ 0.01011161

Impostors Blood (BLOOD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Impostors Blood (BLOOD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BLOOD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BLOOD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BLOOD's tokenomics, explore BLOOD token's live price!

BLOOD Price Prediction

Want to know where BLOOD might be heading? Our BLOOD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.