Inception Restaked ETH (INETH) Information InceptionLRT v2 is a pioneering DeFi platform that provides a full solution for liquid restaking. InceptionLRT v2 is designed to streamline and improve the restaking process by combining Isolated and Native Liquid Restaking, a diverse array of Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRTs), and cutting-edge blockchain technology, resulting in a robust ecosystem targeted for today's Defi users. Official Website: https://www.inceptionlrt.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.inceptionlrt.com/ Buy INETH Now!

Inception Restaked ETH (INETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Inception Restaked ETH (INETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 221.70K Total Supply: $ 58.37 Circulating Supply: $ 58.37 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 221.70K All-Time High: $ 4,144.14 All-Time Low: $ 1,270.63 Current Price: $ 3,798.49 Learn more about Inception Restaked ETH (INETH) price

Inception Restaked ETH (INETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Inception Restaked ETH (INETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of INETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many INETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand INETH's tokenomics, explore INETH token's live price!

