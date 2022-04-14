Indexed Finance (NDX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Indexed Finance (NDX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Indexed Finance (NDX) Information Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network. Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. Official Website: https://indexed.finance/ Buy NDX Now!

Indexed Finance (NDX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Indexed Finance (NDX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.80K Total Supply: $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 3.45M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 40.04K All-Time High: $ 27.71 All-Time Low: $ 0.00233242 Current Price: $ 0.00400378

Indexed Finance (NDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Indexed Finance (NDX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NDX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NDX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NDX's tokenomics, explore NDX token's live price!

