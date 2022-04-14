InfiniFi Staked iUSD (SIUSD) Tokenomics
infiniFi is a defi protocol that uses fractional reserve banking principles from traditional finance and user steered asset-liability management made possible by blockchain transparency to enhance user returns. Users either stake or remain in naked iUSD or lock for some duration and then the USDC backing they deposited is deployed to various liquid and illiquid defi yield farms like Pendle PTs, Ethena assets like sUSDe and Aave USDC, in a way that is duration matched to user locks. Some portion according to the reserve ratio of the system, is deployed to liquid farms. That capital is used as immediate liquidity for redemptions, the rest of the capital is deployed to higher-yielding duration assets, allowing for superior returns for both liquid and illiquid depositors.
Understanding the tokenomics of InfiniFi Staked iUSD (SIUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SIUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SIUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
