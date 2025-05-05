Infinite Price Liquidity Rocket Price (IPLR)
The live price of Infinite Price Liquidity Rocket (IPLR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 94.06K USD. IPLR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Infinite Price Liquidity Rocket Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Infinite Price Liquidity Rocket price change within the day is +6.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 996.13M USD
During today, the price change of Infinite Price Liquidity Rocket to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infinite Price Liquidity Rocket to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infinite Price Liquidity Rocket to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infinite Price Liquidity Rocket to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.96%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-91.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Infinite Price Liquidity Rocket: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-11.07%
+6.96%
-45.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We broke the Matrix anon with this cook. This is Not your average $SOL rewards token. We enhanced and upgraded the typical rewards token dramatically with a focus on building sustainable long term growth first and foremost. We also provide our holders with amazing passive income. Every 5 minutes you earn $SOL rewards paid directly into your wallet just for holding $IPLR token in your wallet no claiming or staking necessary. This coin is jeet proof every sell feeds into the positive Flywheel mechanics and strengthens the token fundamentals as we purchase $IPLR directly from the market and combine it with SOL to Infinitely increase the price and liquidity. Hence we are CODED to Billions.
