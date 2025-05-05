Infinitecoin Price (IFC)
The live price of Infinitecoin (IFC) today is 0.0000018 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 211.50K USD. IFC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Infinitecoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Infinitecoin price change within the day is -5.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 117.30B USD
During today, the price change of Infinitecoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infinitecoin to USD was $ +0.0000000947.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infinitecoin to USD was $ +0.0000018037.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infinitecoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.08%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000000947
|+5.26%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000018037
|+100.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Infinitecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-5.08%
+5.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Infinitecoin is a Litecoin fork and uses the scrypt Proof-of-Work hashing algorithm. It has a 30-second block target and the difficulty retargets every hour. There is a total of 90.6 billion Infinitecoin. Block rewards are 524,288 Infinitecoin per block and halves every 86,400 blocks (roughly 1 month). Infinitecoin was launched on 5 June 2013.
