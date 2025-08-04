Infrasta Price (INFRAS)
Infrasta (INFRAS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 34.18K USD. INFRAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the INFRAS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INFRAS price information.
During today, the price change of Infrasta to USD was $ -0.000159502379120921.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infrasta to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infrasta to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infrasta to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000159502379120921
|-29.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Infrasta: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.17%
-29.13%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Infrasta is a decentralized infrastructure network that turns everyday devices such as smartphones and sensors into passive data nodes. Users can contribute real-world data like noise levels, temperature, GPS, and air quality and earn rewards. The platform enables verifiable, privacy-preserving data to be used by dApps, AI models, and DePIN ecosystems, helping power Ethereum’s physical layer. No mining, staking, or crypto experience is required
