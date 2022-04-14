Infrasta (INFRAS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Infrasta (INFRAS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Infrasta (INFRAS) Information Infrasta is a decentralized infrastructure network that turns everyday devices such as smartphones and sensors into passive data nodes. Users can contribute real-world data like noise levels, temperature, GPS, and air quality and earn rewards. The platform enables verifiable, privacy-preserving data to be used by dApps, AI models, and DePIN ecosystems, helping power Ethereum’s physical layer. No mining, staking, or crypto experience is required Official Website: https://infrasta.io/ Buy INFRAS Now!

Infrasta (INFRAS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Infrasta (INFRAS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.23K $ 11.23K $ 11.23K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 91.24M $ 91.24M $ 91.24M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.30K $ 12.30K $ 12.30K All-Time High: $ 0.00154406 $ 0.00154406 $ 0.00154406 All-Time Low: $ 0.00011093 $ 0.00011093 $ 0.00011093 Current Price: $ 0.00012303 $ 0.00012303 $ 0.00012303 Learn more about Infrasta (INFRAS) price

Infrasta (INFRAS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Infrasta (INFRAS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of INFRAS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many INFRAS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand INFRAS's tokenomics, explore INFRAS token's live price!

