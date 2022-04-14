Inuko Finance (INUKO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Inuko Finance (INUKO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Inuko Finance (INUKO) Information Inuko Finance is one of the fastest growing communities in paw nation. Inuko Finance has combined new tricks and strategies .The goal of the Inuko Finance protocol is to create a decentralised, censorship resistant reserve currency for the emerging Web3 ecosystem. Developing a reserve currency is important because the fundamental goal of the Web3 financial movement is to foster an alternative economic ecosystem. Inuko Finance has a static reflection that rewards holders in the form of stable coins, USDT, and are automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Official Website: https://www.inuko.finance Buy INUKO Now!

Inuko Finance (INUKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Inuko Finance (INUKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 46.91K $ 46.91K $ 46.91K Total Supply: $ 2.95M $ 2.95M $ 2.95M Circulating Supply: $ 2.95M $ 2.95M $ 2.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 46.91K $ 46.91K $ 46.91K All-Time High: $ 0.550696 $ 0.550696 $ 0.550696 All-Time Low: $ 0.01559886 $ 0.01559886 $ 0.01559886 Current Price: $ 0.01587644 $ 0.01587644 $ 0.01587644 Learn more about Inuko Finance (INUKO) price

Inuko Finance (INUKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Inuko Finance (INUKO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of INUKO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many INUKO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand INUKO's tokenomics, explore INUKO token's live price!

INUKO Price Prediction Want to know where INUKO might be heading? Our INUKO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See INUKO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!