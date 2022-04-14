INVIFY AI (INVIFY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into INVIFY AI (INVIFY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
INVIFY AI (INVIFY) Information

Invify AI offers automated trading solutions powered by AI, aiming to provide daily profits for investors through algorithmic trading. They promote three AI agents designed to identify investment opportunities and execute trades automatically, reducing the need for manual market analysis.

Invify AI has developed three AI agents focused on automated trading to generate daily passive income. The service is designed to eliminate the need for manual chart analysis, offering an automated solution for investment opportunities. They emphasize guaranteed daily profits, although the specifics of these plans, such as cost, minimum investment, or exact return rates, aren't detailed in the provided sources. The $INVIFY token plays a role in accessing these services, with premium features available to token holders from March 5th.

Registered company in UK INVIFY AI LIMITED

Official Website:
https://invify.ai
Whitepaper:
https://invify.ai/whitepaper.html

Explore key tokenomics and price data for INVIFY AI (INVIFY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 4.17K
$ 4.17K
Total Supply:
$ 999.37M
$ 999.37M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.37M
$ 999.37M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.17K
$ 4.17K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

INVIFY AI (INVIFY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of INVIFY AI (INVIFY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of INVIFY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many INVIFY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

