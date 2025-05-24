IP Exchange Price (IPX)
The live price of IP Exchange (IPX) today is 17.18 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IPX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IP Exchange Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- IP Exchange price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the IPX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IPX price information.
During today, the price change of IP Exchange to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IP Exchange to USD was $ -1.7703818200.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IP Exchange to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IP Exchange to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -1.7703818200
|-10.30%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of IP Exchange: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The IPX is a decentralized intellectual property trading infrastructure built on Story Protocol, enabling the on-chain creation, tokenization, licensing, and global transfer of IP assets. Through programmable licensing frameworks, smart contract-based royalty distribution, and composable IP modules, the platform facilitates efficient, transparent, and permissionless IP transactions. By leveraging Story Protocol’s native IP graph and modular architecture, the IPX bridges fragmented IP markets and establishes a unified, scalable foundation for the Web3-native IP economy
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IPX to VND
₫440,512.38
|1 IPX to AUD
A$26.2854
|1 IPX to GBP
￡12.5414
|1 IPX to EUR
€14.9466
|1 IPX to USD
$17.18
|1 IPX to MYR
RM72.6714
|1 IPX to TRY
₺667.9584
|1 IPX to JPY
¥2,449.009
|1 IPX to RUB
₽1,365.2946
|1 IPX to INR
₹1,461.5026
|1 IPX to IDR
Rp277,096.7354
|1 IPX to KRW
₩23,469.9416
|1 IPX to PHP
₱950.7412
|1 IPX to EGP
￡E.856.9384
|1 IPX to BRL
R$96.8952
|1 IPX to CAD
C$23.5366
|1 IPX to BDT
৳2,093.2112
|1 IPX to NGN
₦27,313.1076
|1 IPX to UAH
₴713.3136
|1 IPX to VES
Bs1,614.92
|1 IPX to PKR
Rs4,843.3856
|1 IPX to KZT
₸8,787.57
|1 IPX to THB
฿558.1782
|1 IPX to TWD
NT$514.8846
|1 IPX to AED
د.إ63.0506
|1 IPX to CHF
Fr14.0876
|1 IPX to HKD
HK$134.5194
|1 IPX to MAD
.د.م157.8842
|1 IPX to MXN
$330.5432