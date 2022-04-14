IRIS Chain (IRC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into IRIS Chain (IRC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

IRIS Chain (IRC) Information IRIS Chain is a blockchain-based digital identity and health infrastructure project that uses AI-powered iris recognition to provide decentralized identity verification (DID) and personalized healthcare services. By integrating biometric data with blockchain and AI, IRIS Chain enables secure, non-invasive health monitoring and digital ID issuance across devices such as KIOSKs and smartphones. The IRC token serves as a utility token for subscribing to health services, accessing AI-based health analytics, verifying user identity via APIs, and participating in future staking/governance mechanisms. The project aims to build a globally accessible health-data and identity protocol compliant with data privacy regulations (e.g. GDPR), currently active across Japan, Korea, China, and Vietnam. Official Website: https://www.irischain.io/ Whitepaper: https://en.docs.irischain.io/iris-chain Buy IRC Now!

IRIS Chain (IRC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for IRIS Chain (IRC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 393.88M $ 393.88M $ 393.88M All-Time High: $ 1.58 $ 1.58 $ 1.58 All-Time Low: $ 0.050192 $ 0.050192 $ 0.050192 Current Price: $ 0.196944 $ 0.196944 $ 0.196944 Learn more about IRIS Chain (IRC) price

IRIS Chain (IRC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of IRIS Chain (IRC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IRC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IRC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IRC's tokenomics, explore IRC token's live price!

