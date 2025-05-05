Ironclad USD Price (IUSD)
The live price of Ironclad USD (IUSD) today is 0.134467 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 50.25K USD. IUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ironclad USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ironclad USD price change within the day is -3.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 373.71K USD
During today, the price change of Ironclad USD to USD was $ -0.0049605469325248.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ironclad USD to USD was $ -0.0753569741.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ironclad USD to USD was $ -0.0975982328.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ironclad USD to USD was $ -0.8667388383480924.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0049605469325248
|-3.55%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0753569741
|-56.04%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0975982328
|-72.58%
|90 Days
|$ -0.8667388383480924
|-86.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ironclad USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-3.55%
-14.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ironclad Finance is a decentralized lending protocol acting as the Ethereum (ETH) liquidity hub on Mode Network, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Users can lend and borrow various crypto assets and mint iUSD with their stablecoins, ETH, MODE, and LRTs to maximize their on-chain yield. Ironclad Finance leverages blockchain technology to provide a secure and efficient platform for decentralized lending and borrowing.
