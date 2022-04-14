Ironclad USD (IUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ironclad USD (IUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ironclad USD (IUSD) Information Ironclad Finance is a decentralized lending protocol acting as the Ethereum (ETH) liquidity hub on Mode Network, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Users can lend and borrow various crypto assets and mint iUSD with their stablecoins, ETH, MODE, and LRTs to maximize their on-chain yield. Ironclad Finance leverages blockchain technology to provide a secure and efficient platform for decentralized lending and borrowing. Official Website: https://www.ironclad.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.ironclad.finance/

Ironclad USD (IUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ironclad USD (IUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 27.48K Total Supply: $ 373.71K Circulating Supply: $ 373.71K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.48K All-Time High: $ 1.057 All-Time Low: $ 0.072597 Current Price: $ 0.073522

Ironclad USD (IUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ironclad USD (IUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

