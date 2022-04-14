Discover key insights into Islander (ISA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Islander (ISA) Information

Islander (ISA) is an online learn-to-earn and decentralized platform powered by NFTs to manage and market crypto projects in a unique way.

Central to this proposition is the native token Islander (“ISA”), which serves multiple purposes:

To help projects discover, grow and maintain an audience of bonafide supporters

Allow key opinion leaders (KOLs) the opportunity to leverage their combined marketing power and earn

Create earning opportunities for content creators

Additionally:

Islander provides an intuitive toolkit for users to manage their various projects

Full support for developers

Wallets, plugins, management apps

Payment gateway platform