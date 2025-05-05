ITAM Games Price (ITAM)
The live price of ITAM Games (ITAM) today is 0.00767601 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ITAM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ITAM Games Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.25 USD
- ITAM Games price change within the day is -1.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ITAM Games to USD was $ -0.000119800430052904.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ITAM Games to USD was $ -0.0001913990.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ITAM Games to USD was $ -0.0002195561.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ITAM Games to USD was $ -0.000299813662367567.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000119800430052904
|-1.53%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001913990
|-2.49%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002195561
|-2.86%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000299813662367567
|-3.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of ITAM Games: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.53%
-2.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
