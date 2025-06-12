Iustitia Coin Price (IUS)
The live price of Iustitia Coin (IUS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 35.24K USD. IUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Iustitia Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Iustitia Coin price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 92.23B USD
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+67.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-4.16%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Iustitia Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Iustitia is the Greek goddess of justice, known in our modern world as the lady of justice. The Greek Iustitia goddess represents moral excellence as her vision was to create laws of justice made by people and followed by people. This is what inspired our Iustitia coin (IUS), a cryptocurrency that will focus on: -Achieving justice to our mother nature. -Massive scale of green initiatives to be executed by people. -Decentralized and can not be controlled by any bank. From here emerged the Iustitia coin (IUS), to be fair to our mother nature, that is a green coin with zero-emission, where no energy is required to mine the coin as it is 100% pre-mined through using green energy. All transactions will be verified by using insignificant power. The coin will support the green initiatives around the globe, fulfilling the impartiality in our vision. Iustitia coin (IUS) will model justice, uprightness, equity, and impartiality.
