The JTVF project is a community-driven fundraiser aimed at expanding AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on rural areas of Indonesia. These regions often lack access to advanced technology, and the goal is to use funds generated through the project to help bridge that gap. The approach is different from many other initiatives — growth so far has been entirely organic, without spending on influencer marketing or paid promotions. Instead, the community on X (Twitter) has formed naturally, with steady interaction and engagement from participants. On the market side, the developer supply is locked, and the token’s trading history shows that its price levels have been tested, with the chart holding a stable floor. This provides a foundation for the project’s dual purpose: enabling traders to participate in a market with activity and movement while also contributing to a cause that has practical, real-world benefits. The idea is to create a balance where the trading side supports the funding of AI-related infrastructure, and the infrastructure side gives the project a purpose beyond speculation. By keeping operations lean and focusing on organic participation, JTVF aims to grow in a way that is both sustainable and transparent, while gradually building the resources needed to make a measurable difference in the communities it supports.
Jatevo AI Foundation (JTVF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Jatevo AI Foundation (JTVF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JTVF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JTVF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.