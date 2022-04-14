JBM ($JBM) Tokenomics
JBM ($JBM) Information
$JBM is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the adventurous spirit of a bold character from classic tales of exploration and growth. It aims to disrupt the crypto space by fostering a genuine, organic community built on transparency and trust.
The project is designed for long-term sustainability with robust tokenomics. The team has already burned 45% of the total token supply and 50% of the liquidity pool which is also burned, ensuring a deflationary model. Additionally, 2.5% of the liquidity has been locked for 2 years, with the fees generated from this additional liquidity pool being allocated for buyback and burn mechanisms. A further 2.5% is reserved for growth funds, which are also locked for 2 years, ensuring steady development over time.
$JBM focuses on creating a sustainable ecosystem where the community plays a central role in shaping its future, aiming to redefine the memecoin space with integrity and longevity.
JBM ($JBM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for JBM ($JBM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
JBM ($JBM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of JBM ($JBM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $JBM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $JBM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
