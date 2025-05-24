JEFFWorld Token Price (JEFF)
The live price of JEFFWorld Token (JEFF) today is 0.00291646 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JEFF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JEFFWorld Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 41.91K USD
- JEFFWorld Token price change within the day is +0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of JEFFWorld Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JEFFWorld Token to USD was $ -0.0006858332.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JEFFWorld Token to USD was $ -0.0012725923.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JEFFWorld Token to USD was $ -0.005144988867882114.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006858332
|-23.51%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012725923
|-43.63%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005144988867882114
|-63.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of JEFFWorld Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.20%
-16.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JEFFWorld is a user-participating metaverse platform that is completed by expanding the metaverse world with the participation of users. In JEFF World, users can freely decorate their unique spaces and avatars, and experience JEFF World. Users can enjoy and create content at JEFFWorld and receive rewards. These rewards circulate within a balanced ecosystem, allowing users to experience various content within JEFF World or utilize them for real-world connected consumption. This creates a sustainable ecosystem that fosters a balanced and harmonious environment.
