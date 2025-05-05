Jigen Price (JIGEN)
The live price of Jigen (JIGEN) today is 0.00627249 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JIGEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jigen Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Jigen price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the JIGEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JIGEN price information.
During today, the price change of Jigen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jigen to USD was $ +0.0003368897.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jigen to USD was $ -0.0002989374.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jigen to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003368897
|+5.37%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002989374
|-4.76%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Jigen: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$JIGEN is the utility token that powers the ecosystem. It can be used to purchase different items and receive discounts on agency services or other benefits.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JIGEN to VND
₫165.06057435
|1 JIGEN to AUD
A$0.0096596346
|1 JIGEN to GBP
￡0.0047043675
|1 JIGEN to EUR
€0.0055197912
|1 JIGEN to USD
$0.00627249
|1 JIGEN to MYR
RM0.026344458
|1 JIGEN to TRY
₺0.2419926642
|1 JIGEN to JPY
¥0.9056221062
|1 JIGEN to RUB
₽0.5192367222
|1 JIGEN to INR
₹0.5285200074
|1 JIGEN to IDR
Rp102.8276884656
|1 JIGEN to KRW
₩8.6996927304
|1 JIGEN to PHP
₱0.3490640685
|1 JIGEN to EGP
￡E.0.318015243
|1 JIGEN to BRL
R$0.0356904681
|1 JIGEN to CAD
C$0.0086560362
|1 JIGEN to BDT
৳0.764616531
|1 JIGEN to NGN
₦10.0681618737
|1 JIGEN to UAH
₴0.260935584
|1 JIGEN to VES
Bs0.55197912
|1 JIGEN to PKR
Rs1.7683403808
|1 JIGEN to KZT
₸3.2482716714
|1 JIGEN to THB
฿0.2075566941
|1 JIGEN to TWD
NT$0.1868574771
|1 JIGEN to AED
د.إ0.0230200383
|1 JIGEN to CHF
Fr0.0051434418
|1 JIGEN to HKD
HK$0.0486117975
|1 JIGEN to MAD
.د.م0.0580832574
|1 JIGEN to MXN
$0.1228153542