Discover key insights into Jin the Snake (JIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Jin the Snake (JIN) Information

In the ancient scrolls of degen lore, a red serpent was foretold to rise from the crypto underworld every cycle... armed with infinite drip and a bottomless bag of cash. His name?

Jin the Snake.

Once worshipped in underground meme temples, Jin now slithers into the Solana streets—flinging cash, spawning chaos, and laughing at utility. He doesn’t care about roadmaps. He doesn’t read whitepapers. He prints.

"Rub the snake, summon the gains"