Jose Price (JOSE)
The live price of Jose (JOSE) today is 0.00135517 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.41K USD. JOSE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jose Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Jose price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 9.90M USD
Get real-time price updates of the JOSE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JOSE price information.
During today, the price change of Jose to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jose to USD was $ +0.0001633295.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jose to USD was $ -0.0000468674.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jose to USD was $ -0.003339501690013658.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001633295
|+12.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000468674
|-3.45%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003339501690013658
|-71.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of Jose: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Jose Coin stands out as a distinctive meme coin by eschewing the common, unsustainable model of multi-trillion and billion token supplies that many others adopt. Instead, it was carefully designed with the achievable ambition of reaching a value of $1 and potentially surpassing it. JOSE sets itself apart with a strictly limited total supply of only 21 million tokens. This deliberate limitation not only fosters scarcity but also significantly enhances the potential for value growth. This strategic approach aims to create a more sustainable and investor-friendly environment.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JOSE to VND
₫35.66129855
|1 JOSE to AUD
A$0.0020869618
|1 JOSE to GBP
￡0.0010163775
|1 JOSE to EUR
€0.0011925496
|1 JOSE to USD
$0.00135517
|1 JOSE to MYR
RM0.005691714
|1 JOSE to TRY
₺0.0522689069
|1 JOSE to JPY
¥0.1954290657
|1 JOSE to RUB
₽0.1121132141
|1 JOSE to INR
₹0.1144712099
|1 JOSE to IDR
Rp22.2158980848
|1 JOSE to KRW
₩1.8640498867
|1 JOSE to PHP
₱0.0751306248
|1 JOSE to EGP
￡E.0.0686393605
|1 JOSE to BRL
R$0.0076838139
|1 JOSE to CAD
C$0.0018565829
|1 JOSE to BDT
৳0.165195223
|1 JOSE to NGN
₦2.1787203607
|1 JOSE to UAH
₴0.056375072
|1 JOSE to VES
Bs0.11925496
|1 JOSE to PKR
Rs0.3820495264
|1 JOSE to KZT
₸0.7017883362
|1 JOSE to THB
฿0.0445579896
|1 JOSE to TWD
NT$0.0403569626
|1 JOSE to AED
د.إ0.0049734739
|1 JOSE to CHF
Fr0.0011112394
|1 JOSE to HKD
HK$0.0105025675
|1 JOSE to MAD
.د.م0.0125488742
|1 JOSE to MXN
$0.0265342286