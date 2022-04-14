KAI (KAI) Information

A meme token dedicated to KAI, a Shiba Inu dog. There is no real utility behind it; it's just a community-driven token with no team supply. A picture of this dog was initially posted by Binance's Twitter account and quickly gained popularity among the crypto community. We have no association with Binance. The token was launched on the Pump Fun platform.

Our motto is: "Kai - Guardian of the Crypto Universe."