Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) Information KAIROS is a cryptocurrency token on the Solana blockchain that powers a smart trading bot. The project's name is derived from the Greek word for "perfect timing," which is what the bot helps traders achieve. The project aims to provide traders with a tool that automatically buys new tokens at the best prices. In addition to the trading bot, KAIROS offers a community-driven model where token holders can vote on important decisions, and a passive income system where holders earn rewards from transactions. The project's value is designed to grow through a regular token burning mechanism. Official Website: https://kairossniper.com Whitepaper: https://kairossniper.com/whitepaper Buy KAIROS Now!

Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 83.34K $ 83.34K $ 83.34K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 83.34K $ 83.34K $ 83.34K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) price

Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KAIROS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KAIROS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KAIROS's tokenomics, explore KAIROS token's live price!

KAIROS Price Prediction Want to know where KAIROS might be heading? Our KAIROS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

