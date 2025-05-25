KENKA METAVERSE Price (KENKA)
The live price of KENKA METAVERSE (KENKA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KENKA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KENKA METAVERSE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KENKA METAVERSE price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the KENKA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KENKA price information.
During today, the price change of KENKA METAVERSE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KENKA METAVERSE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KENKA METAVERSE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KENKA METAVERSE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.63%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-24.66%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KENKA METAVERSE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
With over 3 million existing users, Kenkado is an RPG game app where players aim to become the toughest fighter. This game is extremely popular in Japan, where it has collaborated with many anime and martial art fighters. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be an NFT game derived from this app game and reskinned with new characters and new setting. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be a Play to Earn NFT game set 10 years after the world of "Kenkado Zenkoku Furyo Banzuke" where battles unfold around the world in the metaverse
